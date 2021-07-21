-$0.18 EPS Expected for Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNCA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter worth $213,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genocea Biosciences by 61.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,895 shares during the last quarter. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences stock remained flat at $$2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,916. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

