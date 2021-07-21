mStable USD (MUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,968.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00003064 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $39.98 million and approximately $19,968.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,736.52 or 0.99929872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00031865 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00050294 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000762 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00009801 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

