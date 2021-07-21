EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Tops $0.0100 on Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $57,250.03 and $33,418.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00047037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013309 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.80 or 0.00789700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

