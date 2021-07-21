HCA Healthcare Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,736 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical volume of 1,628 call options.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,090 shares of company stock valued at $69,156,965. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,508,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 389,617 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.19. 30,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $106.20 and a 12-month high of $252.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.78.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.62.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.