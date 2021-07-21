Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.
LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $261.21.
NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.83. 23,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,077. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $118.64 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
