Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $261.21.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.83. 23,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,077. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $118.64 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

