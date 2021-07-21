Analysts Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Price Target at $15.40

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.
In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,234 shares of company stock valued at $662,211 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. 70,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,514. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.34.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
