Analysts Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Price Target at $15.40

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,234 shares of company stock valued at $662,211 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 657,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. 70,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,514. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

