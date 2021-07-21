Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives €47.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.28 ($55.63).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FRE traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €43.90 ($51.64). The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,267 shares. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €44.68.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

