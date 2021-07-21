Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 49.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

J stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,430. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.50. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $82.92 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

