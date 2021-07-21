Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.13%.

NASDAQ:BFC traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,053. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank First has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

