United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of UCBI stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. 8,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,735. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

