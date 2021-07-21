Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. 2,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,585. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $218.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 73,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,736.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 45,898 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

