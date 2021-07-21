PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on PD. CIBC raised their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

PD stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.78. 70,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,933,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,472,048. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 85.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 211.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 627.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

