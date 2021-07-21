Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,159,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,151 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $237,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $134,771,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.75. 59,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.