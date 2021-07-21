Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives $45.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

STTK stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.42. 3,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.04. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $220,912.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $142,292.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $44,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,243. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the second quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 444.7% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 326,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 266,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

