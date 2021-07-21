Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADXN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590. Addex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $74.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 294.88%. Equities analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Addex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addex Therapeutics (ADXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.