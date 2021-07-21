Getinge’s (GNGBY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNGBY. Pareto Securities downgraded Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Getinge in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Getinge currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS GNGBY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $40.01. 333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.88. Getinge has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $40.88.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

