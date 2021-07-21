AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

ABCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. 24,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 36.87. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $134,530,032.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth $3,300,000. SB Management Ltd grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,245,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.