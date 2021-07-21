Stakinglab (LABX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $88.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 29.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Stakinglab has a market cap of $767.09 and approximately $88.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023320 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004232 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001621 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LABXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.