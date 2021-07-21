Societe Generale Trims Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Target Price to €57.00

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Societe Generale from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.53.

UBSFY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. 150,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,376. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

