Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Issues Earnings Results

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%.

CATC traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.88. 444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,257. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.01. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

CATC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

