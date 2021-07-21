UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. 206,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,383. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

