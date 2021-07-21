Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $1,060.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $916.00 to $1,060.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.79.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $955.05 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $633.29 and a 12 month high of $965.98. The firm has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $881.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

