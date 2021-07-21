Phala.Network Price Tops $0.69 (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00047393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013298 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.50 or 0.00787603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

