Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

