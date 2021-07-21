National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

NHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist raised their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE NHI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,320. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 69.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 11.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $140,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

