National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on NHI. Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

NHI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.04. 8,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,320. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

