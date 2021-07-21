ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,238 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $57.02. 709,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,075,983. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

