Bluefin Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,016. The firm has a market cap of $192.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.