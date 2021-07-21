Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $92.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

OLLI traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,424. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

