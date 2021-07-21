Analysts Set Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Target Price at GBX 497.50

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 497.50 ($6.50).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PETS. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock traded up GBX 11.80 ($0.15) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 460 ($6.01). The company had a trading volume of 480,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,996. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,372.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.10. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 228.20 ($2.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 488 ($6.38).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.