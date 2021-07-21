Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,042 shares of company stock worth $19,971,447. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Waste Management by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,662,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Waste Management by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $144.87. 35,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,898. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

