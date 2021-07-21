Vanilla Network Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $6,669.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $9.12 or 0.00028805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00101403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00145091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,620.46 or 0.99903622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 822,674 coins and its circulating supply is 657,515 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VNLAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.