ZooKeeper (ZOO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $34,308.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0571 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00101403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00145091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,620.46 or 0.99903622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 29,654,488 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZOOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

