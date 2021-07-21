Arweave Price Hits $8.05 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $8.05 or 0.00025430 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $268.79 million and $14.85 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00029848 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.