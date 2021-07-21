Analysts Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Price Target at $205.73

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLD. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of BLD stock traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $196.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $121.28 and a twelve month high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

