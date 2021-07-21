Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of WES stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $19.82. 110,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 3.93. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,866 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915,860 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601,759 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,219,000 after buying an additional 5,730,115 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

