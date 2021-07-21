Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on REMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

