U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,465. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,095 shares of company stock valued at $16,351,387 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

