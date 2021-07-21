Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,923. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

