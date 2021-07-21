Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $643.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $586.00 to $643.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.22.

NFLX stock opened at $531.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $510.50. The firm has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after purchasing an additional 143,668 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 475,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

