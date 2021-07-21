Eaton Vance Management Buys 7,553 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.18% of The Boeing worth $263,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.43.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $6.34 on Wednesday, hitting $223.49. The stock had a trading volume of 224,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,970,662. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.17.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

