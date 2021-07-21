StormX Price Hits $0.0147 on Major Exchanges (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. StormX has a total market capitalization of $146.79 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00047519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013276 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.98 or 0.00788480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

STMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

