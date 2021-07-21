Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

PLYM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,256. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $671.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

