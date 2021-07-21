Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.68. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,087. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

