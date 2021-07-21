ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 181.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,088 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of ManpowerGroup worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,328,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,441,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after acquiring an additional 276,098 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,303,000 after acquiring an additional 171,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.46. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.