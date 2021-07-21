BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.04). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTRS shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen began coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clare Hart acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,751,503 shares of company stock worth $44,726,599 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.