Casper Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.32 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $60.39 million and approximately $12.32 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00101985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00143916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,983.18 or 1.00805864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,227,560,919 coins and its circulating supply is 963,090,132 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

