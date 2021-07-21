Insureum Market Cap Reaches $5.42 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Insureum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $349,932.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insureum has traded up 69.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00047484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013341 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $250.36 or 0.00789099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.