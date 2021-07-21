$768.18 Million in Sales Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to report $768.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.90 million. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $31.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,378%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $20.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 245,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 154,475 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,627,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

