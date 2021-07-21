The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.56

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.56 and last traded at $71.56, with a volume of 2980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.99.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.81 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,147,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,910,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,837,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

